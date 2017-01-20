White House opens door to military cooperation with Moscow, but it would be illegal

The White House indicated Monday that President Trump would be open to military cooperation with Russia to fight Islamic State , a move that would be a big policy change for the U.S. government, and one that would run afoul of current law. "I think if there's a way that we can combat ISIS with any country, whether it's Russia or anyone else, and we have a shared national interest in that, sure, we'll take it," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters, using an acronym for the militant group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.