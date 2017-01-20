White House opens door to military co...

White House opens door to military cooperation with Moscow, but it would be illegal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

The White House indicated Monday that President Trump would be open to military cooperation with Russia to fight Islamic State , a move that would be a big policy change for the U.S. government, and one that would run afoul of current law. "I think if there's a way that we can combat ISIS with any country, whether it's Russia or anyone else, and we have a shared national interest in that, sure, we'll take it," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters, using an acronym for the militant group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr Teddy 1,379
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 2 hr BIKSU 1,138
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 11 hr Tm Cln 5,317
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 11 hr ENTER 6,389
News Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track 16 hr George 2
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 16 hr George 428
News Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track 16 hr George 2
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,166 • Total comments across all topics: 278,232,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC