White House opens door to military cooperation with Moscow, but it would be illegal
The White House indicated Monday that President Trump would be open to military cooperation with Russia to fight Islamic State , a move that would be a big policy change for the U.S. government, and one that would run afoul of current law. "I think if there's a way that we can combat ISIS with any country, whether it's Russia or anyone else, and we have a shared national interest in that, sure, we'll take it," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters, using an acronym for the militant group.
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|Teddy
|1,379
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|BIKSU
|1,138
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|11 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,317
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|11 hr
|ENTER
|6,389
|Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track
|16 hr
|George
|2
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|16 hr
|George
|428
|Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track
|16 hr
|George
|2
