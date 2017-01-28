What you need to know about Trump's refugee ban
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. told Ukraine to stand down on Crimea (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|Ex Con Prostitute
|20
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|7 hr
|Teddy
|1,480
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|7 hr
|Reply
|25
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|8 hr
|Reply
|5,370
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|11 hr
|Chissinbop
|468
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|11 hr
|Build that wall now
|4
|Biden: Trump should retain sanctions on Russia
|Sat
|George
|32
