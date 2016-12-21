What does the impending Trump administration have in store for war torn Syria?

If there's one thing we know about President-elect Donald Trump , it's that we don't know what he's going to do. When it comes to foreign policy, his various pronouncements have been so confusing, contradictory and alarming that some fear half a century of post-World War II American hegemony - "Seventy years of a U.S.-created international order," as one foreign policy analyst put it - may actually be at risk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.