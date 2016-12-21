What does the impending Trump administration have in store for war torn Syria?
If there's one thing we know about President-elect Donald Trump , it's that we don't know what he's going to do. When it comes to foreign policy, his various pronouncements have been so confusing, contradictory and alarming that some fear half a century of post-World War II American hegemony - "Seventy years of a U.S.-created international order," as one foreign policy analyst put it - may actually be at risk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|53 min
|BIKSU
|1,005
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|2 hr
|Areola6750
|9
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|2 hr
|Guest
|295
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,065
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|4 hr
|Tm Cln
|66
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 hr
|Hungarian 101
|934
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|5 hr
|Truffle5901
|68
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC