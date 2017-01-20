We're being harassed in Ukraine, claims JKX
Oil and gas explorer JKX hit out at a "harassment" campaign today after a third police raid on its Ukraine offices. JKX's Ukrainian subsidiary PPC, which is embroiled in a tax dispute with the government, said its Kiev headquarters was raided by 24 officers this week, after two earlier swoops in Poltava.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is London.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|51 min
|Strahd
|1,385
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|2 hr
|Dominion of Coochie
|433
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,325
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|George
|6,390
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|11 hr
|BIKSU
|1,138
|Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track
|Tue
|George
|2
|Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track
|Tue
|George
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC