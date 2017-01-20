Vandals paint Nazi graffiti at Polish graves in Ukraine
A Nazi symbol is seen painted on a memorial stone at a cemetery where Poles are buried in Bykivnia near the capital Kiev, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The inscription reads SS Galitchina, a reference to the Galicia division of Nazi SS organization made up mostly of ethnic Ukrainian volunteers during WW II.
