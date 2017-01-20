Vandals paint Nazi graffiti at Polish...

Vandals paint Nazi graffiti at Polish graves in Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin denounced the vandals' action Wednesday at the Bykivnia memorial on the outskirts of Kiev, the Ukrainian capital. Bykivnia is a burial place for victims of the Soviet secret police, including some Poles, who were executed in the 1920s-1940s.

Ukraine

