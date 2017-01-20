Vandals paint Nazi graffiti at Polish graves in Ukraine
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin denounced the vandals' action Wednesday at the Bykivnia memorial on the outskirts of Kiev, the Ukrainian capital. Bykivnia is a burial place for victims of the Soviet secret police, including some Poles, who were executed in the 1920s-1940s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Enter
|6,393
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|2 hr
|romant
|5,333
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|4 hr
|Hudson Bay Hoochie
|441
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|5 hr
|Hungarian 101
|1,387
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|19 hr
|BIKSU
|1,138
|Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track
|Tue
|George
|2
|Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track
|Tue
|George
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC