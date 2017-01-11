Ukrainian neonazis destroy monument f...

Ukrainian neonazis destroy monument for murdered Poles

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Dear Kitty

Ethnic cleansing operation carried out in Nazi German-occupied Poland by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army 's North Command in the regions of Volhynia and their South Command in Eastern Galicia beginning in March 1943 and lasting until the end of 1944. The peak of the massacres took place in July and August 1943, most of the victims were women and children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dear Kitty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 28 min Trump your President 157
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr Tm Cln 5,162
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 3 hr TRUMP a PUPPET 341
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 4 hr George 1,122
News Hackers trigger yet another power outage in Ukr... 4 hr George 1
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 5 hr DILARANG PAKE SPEKER 1,078
News Russian Hacking the Election the Inside Story 12 hr Pres Mr Donald J ... 43
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,557 • Total comments across all topics: 277,842,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC