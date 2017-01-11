Ukrainian neonazis destroy monument for murdered Poles
Ethnic cleansing operation carried out in Nazi German-occupied Poland by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army 's North Command in the regions of Volhynia and their South Command in Eastern Galicia beginning in March 1943 and lasting until the end of 1944. The peak of the massacres took place in July and August 1943, most of the victims were women and children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dear Kitty.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|28 min
|Trump your President
|157
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,162
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|3 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|341
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 hr
|George
|1,122
|Hackers trigger yet another power outage in Ukr...
|4 hr
|George
|1
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|DILARANG PAKE SPEKER
|1,078
|Russian Hacking the Election the Inside Story
|12 hr
|Pres Mr Donald J ...
|43
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC