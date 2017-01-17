Ukrainian MPs demand probe into former pilot Savchenko, allege treason
Ukrainian lawmakers called on Wednesday for an investigation into what they say are anti-Ukrainian actions by Nadiya Savchenko, a helicopter navigator who returned to Ukraine to a hero's welcome last year after being held in a Russian jail. KIEV: Ukrainian lawmakers called on Wednesday for an investigation into what they say are anti-Ukrainian actions by Nadiya Savchenko, a helicopter navigator who returned to Ukraine to a hero's welcome last year after being held in a Russian jail.
