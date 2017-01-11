Ukrainian MP Nadia Savchenko Publishes List of Conflict Prisoners and Missing People
The former Ukrainian military pilot's initiative was criticized for being detrimental to relatives of those on the list, and to the Ukrainian side. A symbol of the fight against pro-Russian rebels is becoming increasingly unpopular with the Ukrainian political class due to her diplomatic endeavors related to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
