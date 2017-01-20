Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports de...

Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports death of 2 servicemen in Donbas in past 24 hours

7 hrs ago Read more: Interfax

Jan 27 - Two servicemen of the Ukrainian army were killed in the hostilities in eastern Ukraine in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman for military issues Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said. "Two Ukrainian servicemen were killed over the past day.

Ukraine

