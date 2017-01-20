Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports death of 2 servicemen in Donbas in past 24 hours
Jan 27 - Two servicemen of the Ukrainian army were killed in the hostilities in eastern Ukraine in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman for military issues Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said. "Two Ukrainian servicemen were killed over the past day.
