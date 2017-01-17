Ukrainea s Uman airport to service pi...

Ukrainea s Uman airport to service pilgrims thanks to $140m investment

Ukrainian officials have agreed to renovate an old army airport near the city of Uman and open it to commercial flights, including from Israel. The renovation, reported on Monday by the news site Life, is made possible thanks to a $140 million investment by unnamed parties from the United states.

Ukraine

