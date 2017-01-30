Ukraine Wants a Wall to Keep Russia O...

Ukraine Wants a Wall to Keep Russia OutBy Anna Nemtsova

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Beast

As rumors mount of a Trump-Putin deal on Ukraine, some in Kiev talk about walling off the Russian-sponsored east. For others, that's anathema.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 9 min Teddy 1,497
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr Tm Cln 5,371
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 3 hr George 27
Ukraine welcomes Donald Trump with high ranking... 8 hr JackieOwens 1
News U.S. told Ukraine to stand down on Crimea (Aug '15) 13 hr Ex Con Prostitute 20
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 20 hr Chissinbop 468
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... 20 hr Build that wall now 4
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,392 • Total comments across all topics: 278,391,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC