Ukraine Takes Russia To ICJ Over Acts...

Ukraine Takes Russia To ICJ Over Acts Of Terrorism, Including Downing Of MH17

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

By Nor Faridah Abd Rashid KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 -- The downing of MH17 has been included as part of the proceedings instituted by Ukraine in the International Court of Justice at the Hague in the Netherlands, to hold Russia accountable for acts of terrorism and discrimination in the course of unlawful aggression against Ukraine. Ukraine Ambassador to Malaysia, Olexander Nechytaylo said in the case filed on Jan 16, Ukraine claimed the Russian Federation was violating the Terrorism Financing Convention by supplying weapons and other forms of assistance to illegal armed groups operating in Ukrainian territory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr romant 5,271
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 1 hr Ibu ibu preman 1,138
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 10 hr SobieskiSavedEurope 1,259
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 11 hr Taxed out 368
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 18 hr Tm Cln 6,364
News Bill Clinton's Kosovo War Isn't Quite Over 21 hr George 1
News Trump's Russian bromance: Doing a 'Nixon goes t... Tue George 15
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,074 • Total comments across all topics: 278,048,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC