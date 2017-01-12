Ukraine seaports grain handling incre...

Ukraine seaports grain handling increases in 2016

There are 1 comment on the World-Grain story from Wednesday, titled Ukraine seaports grain handling increases in 2016. In it, World-Grain reports that:

KIEV, UKRAINE Ukraine seaports in 2016 handled 7.5% more grain than the previous year, UkrAgroConsult said on Jan. 10. Of the 40.3 million tonnes of grain handled during 2016 at Ukraninan seaports, Mykolaiv led the way with 9 million tonnes, followed by Yuzhny , Odesa , Chornomorsk and Olvia , according to UkrAgroConsult. The report also noted that Ukraine seaports handled 4.7 million tonnes of vegetable oils in 2016, or 17.8% more than in 2015 .

George

Lacombe, Canada

#1 Wednesday
Totally awesome, hopefully East Ukraine will see the gains made by the rest of Ukraine and will join in very soon to enjoy the same successes.
Ukraine

