Ukraine preparing to refine Azerbaijani oil
There are 1 comment on the Trend story from Sunday, titled Ukraine preparing to refine Azerbaijani oil. In it, Trend reports that:
Ukraine's Ukrtatnafta PJSC is preparing for refining the first batch of Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil in the volume of 80,000 tons at the country's Kremenchug refinery, the company said. In general, Ukrtatnafta, which is the operator of the Kremenchug refinery, expects that the total volume of such supply will reach 1.3 million tons in 2017.
Lacombe, Canada
#1 Yesterday
Good for Ukraine
