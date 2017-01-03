Ukraine preparing to refine Azerbaija...

Ukraine preparing to refine Azerbaijani oil

There are 1 comment on the Trend story from Sunday, titled Ukraine preparing to refine Azerbaijani oil. In it, Trend reports that:

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Ukraine's Ukrtatnafta PJSC is preparing for refining the first batch of Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil in the volume of 80,000 tons at the country's Kremenchug refinery, the company said. In general, Ukrtatnafta, which is the operator of the Kremenchug refinery, expects that the total volume of such supply will reach 1.3 million tons in 2017.

George

Lacombe, Canada

#1 Yesterday
Good for Ukraine
