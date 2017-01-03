Ukraine ports to set record for grain...

Ukraine ports to set record for grain handling

There are 2 comments on the World-Grain story from Yesterday, titled Ukraine ports to set record for grain handling. In it, World-Grain reports that:

KIEV, UKRAINE Ukraine's sea ports handled 35.7 million tonnes of grain for the 11 months of 2016, or up 6.7% from a year ago. The handling volume for the full year is going to hit a record high, UkrAgroConsult reported on Jan. 5. Exports represent the bulk of grain cargo traffic in Ukraine's sea ports, accounting for 34.8 million tonnes, or 97% of its volume.

UKRAINE WINS THE PEACE

Canada

#1 2 hrs ago
Great news!

Nice map with the article too, clearly showing the borders of Ukraine under International Law!
George

Lacombe, Canada

#2 5 min ago
UKRAINE WINS THE PEACE wrote:
Great news!

Nice map with the article too, clearly showing the borders of Ukraine under International Law!
Absolutely so lets hope by this time next year Crimea will have ports open for shipping as well, it would certainly help their economy.
Ukraine

