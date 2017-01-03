There are on the World-Grain story from Yesterday, titled Ukraine ports to set record for grain handling. In it, World-Grain reports that:

KIEV, UKRAINE Ukraine's sea ports handled 35.7 million tonnes of grain for the 11 months of 2016, or up 6.7% from a year ago. The handling volume for the full year is going to hit a record high, UkrAgroConsult reported on Jan. 5. Exports represent the bulk of grain cargo traffic in Ukraine's sea ports, accounting for 34.8 million tonnes, or 97% of its volume.

