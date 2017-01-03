Ukraine ports to set record for grain handling
There are 2 comments on the World-Grain story from Yesterday, titled Ukraine ports to set record for grain handling. In it, World-Grain reports that:
KIEV, UKRAINE Ukraine's sea ports handled 35.7 million tonnes of grain for the 11 months of 2016, or up 6.7% from a year ago. The handling volume for the full year is going to hit a record high, UkrAgroConsult reported on Jan. 5. Exports represent the bulk of grain cargo traffic in Ukraine's sea ports, accounting for 34.8 million tonnes, or 97% of its volume.
Canada
#1 2 hrs ago
Great news!
Nice map with the article too, clearly showing the borders of Ukraine under International Law!
Lacombe, Canada
#2 5 min ago
Absolutely so lets hope by this time next year Crimea will have ports open for shipping as well, it would certainly help their economy.
