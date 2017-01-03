There are on the The China Post story from 4 hrs ago, titled Ukraine lawmaker sparks scandal by shooting man in leg. In it, The China Post reports that:

New Year's Eve passed off peacefully enough in war-torn Ukraine - until a senior lawmaker shot a man in the leg during a testosterone-charged road rage incident. Ukrainians bored by a relative lack of news over the holiday period have been gripped by accounts of the fight between the man and the senior politician that also involved an assault with a bottle.

