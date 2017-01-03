Ukraine lawmaker sparks scandal by shooting man in leg
There are 1 comment on the The China Post story from 4 hrs ago, titled Ukraine lawmaker sparks scandal by shooting man in leg. In it, The China Post reports that:
New Year's Eve passed off peacefully enough in war-torn Ukraine - until a senior lawmaker shot a man in the leg during a testosterone-charged road rage incident. Ukrainians bored by a relative lack of news over the holiday period have been gripped by accounts of the fight between the man and the senior politician that also involved an assault with a bottle.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The China Post.
|
#1 3 hrs ago
WRONG,,!! Some shoudda shot the trouble maker Wife.,,,say ?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|2 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|63
|Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington
|12 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|26
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|51 min
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,064
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|55 min
|UKRAINE in NATO
|8
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|292
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Strahd
|930
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|11 hr
|Anak gila harus d...
|1,000
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC