Ukraine lawmaker sparks scandal by shooting man in leg

There are 1 comment on the The China Post story from 4 hrs ago, titled Ukraine lawmaker sparks scandal by shooting man in leg.

New Year's Eve passed off peacefully enough in war-torn Ukraine - until a senior lawmaker shot a man in the leg during a testosterone-charged road rage incident. Ukrainians bored by a relative lack of news over the holiday period have been gripped by accounts of the fight between the man and the senior politician that also involved an assault with a bottle.

Parden Pard

Catasauqua, PA

#1 2 hrs ago
WRONG,,!! Some shoudda shot the trouble maker Wife.,,,say ?
Ukraine

