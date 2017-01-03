Ukraine: in 2016, the sea ports increased vegetable oils shipments - Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority

In 2016, the Ukrainian sea ports processed 4.7 mln tonnes of bulk vegetable oils, an increase of 17.8% compared with 2015 volumes, informed the State Enterprise Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority. In particular, state stevedoring companies processed 171.75 thsd tonnes of vegetable oils at the berths of Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority , private stevedoring companies at the berths of Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority 3.75 mln tonnes , stevedoring companies at their own berths 787.8 thsd tonnes .

