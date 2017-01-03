Ukraine: in 2016, the sea ports increased vegetable oils shipments - Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority
In 2016, the Ukrainian sea ports processed 4.7 mln tonnes of bulk vegetable oils, an increase of 17.8% compared with 2015 volumes, informed the State Enterprise Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority. In particular, state stevedoring companies processed 171.75 thsd tonnes of vegetable oils at the berths of Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority , private stevedoring companies at the berths of Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority 3.75 mln tonnes , stevedoring companies at their own berths 787.8 thsd tonnes .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agricultural Market.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|10 min
|Hungarian 101
|970
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,110
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|7 hr
|Dolly6807
|15
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|7 hr
|Sorry Hill
|310
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|8 hr
|Cuddles6201
|93
|Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match
|9 hr
|Reply
|9
|Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo...
|14 hr
|George
|308
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC