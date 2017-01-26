Ukraine and Poland's history of wars ...

Ukraine and Poland's history of wars are a gift for Putin

Since 2014, when it began its war against better-equipped and better-funded Russians and their proxies, Ukraine has been in desperate search of heroes to inspire the country. At least one of those national inspirations is now threatening a critical, but increasingly fragile, international relationship when Ukraine can least afford it.

Ukraine

