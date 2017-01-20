Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitic...

Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu

US President Donald Trump speaks at this inauguration on January 20. Analysts on Ukraine actively discuss the possibility of a deal between the new US administration and the Kremlin to establish new spheres of influence, under which Trump would give Russian leader Vladimir Putin a free hand in places like Syria and Ukraine, in exchange for Moscow's withdrawal of support for Iran. US President Donald Trump is poised to make one of the gravest errors a statesman can make - disregarding history.

About time

Knoxville, TN

#1 1 hr ago
Don't be silly. Trump is not concerned with the Ukraine. Ukraine is trivial and unimportant. All they do is beg for money from the West and then steal the money!

CHICKEN TRUMP

Surrey, Canada

#2 1 hr ago
Yes, Trump is a weak President and now Fuhrer Putin will walk all over America for four years.
George

Lacombe, Canada

#3 14 min ago
CHICKEN TRUMP wrote:
Yes, Trump is a weak President and now Fuhrer Putin will walk all over America for four years.
If Trump does endorse Russia and support East Ukraine, Crimea and Syria going to Russia most of Europe would be at war with Trump, so I do not see this happening at all, it would also be political suicide for Putin
Ukraine

