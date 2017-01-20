Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
There are 3 comments on the EurasiaNet story from 32 min ago, titled Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu. In it, EurasiaNet reports that:
US President Donald Trump speaks at this inauguration on January 20. Analysts on Ukraine actively discuss the possibility of a deal between the new US administration and the Kremlin to establish new spheres of influence, under which Trump would give Russian leader Vladimir Putin a free hand in places like Syria and Ukraine, in exchange for Moscow's withdrawal of support for Iran. US President Donald Trump is poised to make one of the gravest errors a statesman can make - disregarding history.
#1 1 hr ago
Don't be silly. Trump is not concerned with the Ukraine. Ukraine is trivial and unimportant. All they do is beg for money from the West and then steal the money!
Surrey, Canada
#2 1 hr ago
Yes, Trump is a weak President and now Fuhrer Putin will walk all over America for four years.
Lacombe, Canada
#3 14 min ago
If Trump does endorse Russia and support East Ukraine, Crimea and Syria going to Russia most of Europe would be at war with Trump, so I do not see this happening at all, it would also be political suicide for Putin
