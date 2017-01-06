Trump's Russian bromance: Doing a 'Ni...

Trump's Russian bromance: Doing a 'Nixon goes to China'

There's widespread dismay and disbelief in the commentariat about president-elect Donald Trump's bromance with Vladimir Putin, cosying up with Russia despite the despot's Ukrainian moves, Syrian bombing, human rights record, suspected assassinations, US election hacking and general meddling against American interests. Given the Republican Party's length and depth of feelings about Moscow, it seems astounding.

