Trump's Russian bromance: Doing a 'Nixon goes to China'
There's widespread dismay and disbelief in the commentariat about president-elect Donald Trump's bromance with Vladimir Putin, cosying up with Russia despite the despot's Ukrainian moves, Syrian bombing, human rights record, suspected assassinations, US election hacking and general meddling against American interests. Given the Republican Party's length and depth of feelings about Moscow, it seems astounding.
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|2 min
|Tm Cln
|1,027
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|14 min
|Tm Cln
|5,117
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|2 hr
|Twizzler9793
|16
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|984
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|4 hr
|Lick1903
|96
|Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match
|10 hr
|George
|10
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Wed
|Sorry Hill
|309
