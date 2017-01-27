Trump says he is only in early stages...

Trump says he is only in early stages of considering lifting Russia sanctions

17 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

President Donald Trump said on Friday he is only in the early stages of considering whether to lift U.S. sanctions on Russia, as British Prime Minister Theresa May, other foreign officials and U.S. lawmakers cautioned that such a move would be premature. With Trump expected to speak by phone on Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time since taking power a week ago, speculation has been rife that he is close to lifting sanctions imposed by then-President Barack Obama over Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in 2014.

Ukraine

