Trump holds calls with Putin, leaders...

Trump holds calls with Putin, leaders from Europe and Asia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Post

President Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office of the White House. Also pictured, from left, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, White House Chief Strategist Steven K. Bannon, Press Secretary Sean Spicer and national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 15 min Tm Cln 5,361
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 41 min ActOfWar Cant Answer 462
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 1 hr George 12
News Biden: Trump should retain sanctions on Russia 1 hr George 32
News Kyiv Urges Trump to Keep Sanctions on Russia 1 hr George 5
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr George 1,448
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... 15 hr BuildTheWall 1
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,214 • Total comments across all topics: 278,331,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC