Trump holds calls with Putin, leaders from Europe and Asia
President Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office of the White House. Also pictured, from left, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, White House Chief Strategist Steven K. Bannon, Press Secretary Sean Spicer and national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|15 min
|Tm Cln
|5,361
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|41 min
|ActOfWar Cant Answer
|462
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|1 hr
|George
|12
|Biden: Trump should retain sanctions on Russia
|1 hr
|George
|32
|Kyiv Urges Trump to Keep Sanctions on Russia
|1 hr
|George
|5
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|George
|1,448
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|15 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
