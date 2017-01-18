There are on the The Daily Advance story from Wednesday, titled Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US. In it, The Daily Advance reports that:

As we count down to the inauguration of the next American president, the word - but more the idea - of Russia has dominated the news headlines. And, as the song put it in a more hopeful sense, the story has "only just begun."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Advance.