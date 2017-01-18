Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US
There are 7 comments on the The Daily Advance story from Wednesday, titled Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US. In it, The Daily Advance reports that:
As we count down to the inauguration of the next American president, the word - but more the idea - of Russia has dominated the news headlines. And, as the song put it in a more hopeful sense, the story has "only just begun."
|
Surrey, Canada
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Party time for the Russian Nazis in Moscow!
Laughing, dancing, and waving about DVD copies of Donald Trump being urinated on by underage Russian prostitutes, the revelry went on long into the night at the Kremlin........
"No matter that Russia today is a badly failing state. On the surface, with Putin, the West has lost, the only apparent problem being that the putative leader of the West understands neither this nor the fact that what the leader of the East really wants is to destroy him. Just another example of what communism's father, that other Vladimir named Lenin, called employing the services of the "useful idiots" of the West."
|
UK
|
#2 9 hrs ago
You prefer the Demo/Nazi/Muslims who want to give nukes to suicidal Muslims?
|
Surrey, Canada
|
#3 9 hrs ago
Is THAT the only alternative to cringing, cowardly surrender that the Trump brainthrust can come up with?
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!
|
UK
|
#4 9 hrs ago
Don't worry. It's very likely that soon suicidal Muslims will have nukes. Then all you will have to worry about is being in Hell forever.
|
#5 9 hrs ago
Why is it Democrats are such fear mongers? After 8 years of shrinking our military and rolling over to Russia, Muslim terrorist, North Korea, Iran etc. all of a sudden they are worried that Russia wants to destroy the U.S. because an unverified "assessment" from the CIA, an agency devoted to propaganda, lies and overthrowing other governments, says that they may have been responsible for exposing corruption in the DNC.
|
Burnley, UK
|
#6 5 hrs ago
Daily advance LOL!! more like Daily nonsense.
|
#7 1 hr ago
You forgot they want open borders.With open borders Russians could just walk in.Democrats are against the second amendment as well.They hate guns.Because black kids don't know what guns are for or how to use them.Sh*t the ignoramus dumacrats want us unarmed on top of all that sh*t.We have a real president now.
|
