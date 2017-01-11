Tillerson grilled on his ties to Russ...

Tillerson grilled on his ties to Russian President Putin

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Senators grilled Rex Tillerson on the use of sanctions as a tool to punish misbehaving countries after Donald Trump 's pick for secretary of State said sanctions hurt U.S. business. "In protecting American interests sanctions are a powerful tool," Tillerson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 9 min Cookie8739 339
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 24 min Emang gue pikirin 1,069
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 39 min Nipz6584 153
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr Reply 5,155
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 3 hr SobieskiSavedEurope 1,118
News Bring Syria's Assad and his backers to account now 7 hr Reply 16
News Russian Hacking the Election the Inside Story 7 hr The Real Donald T... 39
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,693 • Total comments across all topics: 277,825,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC