It is Christmas Eve and all sorts of mischief is afoot in Dikanka, a Ukrainian village made famous by Nikolai Gogol, the iconic 19th century writer reluctantly shared by Ukraine and Russia. As Dikanka's cheerful denizens go caroling in the night, in one house a devil is cavorting with a local witch; in another, a sorcerer is ordering dumplings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.