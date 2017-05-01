SvobodaToday
Three U.S. lawmakers visited a NATO training center in Georgia, with Senator John McCain calling Russian military actions in the region illegal and immoral. Ukrainians staged a torchlight march through the streets of Kyiv to mark the 108th anniversary of the birth of the late nationalist leader, Stepan Bandera.
