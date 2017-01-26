Stony Brook student pulled off deportation flight at JFK

Iranian Stony Brook PHD student is pulled off a deportation flight from JFK at the last minute by lawyers fighting against Trump's Muslim travel ban Lawyers hauled her off at the last minute after a judge granted a temporary emergency stay blocking deportations in New York Iranian-born Vahideh Rasekhi was put on a deportation flight after arriving in the US on Saturday once President Trump's ban was in place A Stony Brook PHD student of Iranian descent was pulled off a deportation flight from JFK at the last minute on Saturday night by lawyers fighting Trump's Muslim travel ban. Vahideh Rasekhi has lived in the US for ten years and works and studies in the linguistics department of the New York university.

