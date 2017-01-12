'Shlichut' under fire: Jewish Agency emissary to Ukraine expects aliya to rise
Roman Polonsky, director of the Jewish Agency's Department for Russian-speaking Jewry, says aliya from Ukraine has actually tripled in the last three years. "Although it is hardly reported in the media, two or three and sometimes up to 10 people are killed every day in clashes in the region of Donetsk in Ukraine," says Jewish Agency emissary Max Lurye.
