Serbia wants to annex part of Kosovo ...

Serbia wants to annex part of Kosovo using 'Crimea model' - " president

Serbia plans to seize a slice of northern Kosovo just as Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014, Kosovo's president told Reuters on Monday, as the two Balkan neighbours trade accusations of wanting to ignite a new regional war. Kosovo special police units on Saturday prevented a train painted in Serbia's national colours and bearing the words "Kosovo is Serbia" from crossing the border.

Ukraine

