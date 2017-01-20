There are on the EUobserver story from Yesterday, titled Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track. In it, EUobserver reports that:

Delegations from Belgrade and Pristina will meet on Tuesday in Brussels for another round of talks sponsored by EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini. This time, the two sides are sending their top people: Serbia will be represented by prime minister Aleksandar Vucic and president Tomislav Nikolic, while Kosovo is sending its counterparts Isa Mustafa and Hashim Thaci.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at EUobserver.