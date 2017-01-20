Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track
Delegations from Belgrade and Pristina will meet on Tuesday in Brussels for another round of talks sponsored by EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini. This time, the two sides are sending their top people: Serbia will be represented by prime minister Aleksandar Vucic and president Tomislav Nikolic, while Kosovo is sending its counterparts Isa Mustafa and Hashim Thaci.
Kosovo is and will remain as part of the Republic of Serbia.
Why do you think that, when they already have independence and their own leaders, the only dispute is Serbia wants the northern part because the majority of Serbian descendants live in the north, however they are not the ones disputing the borders just Serbia is. Why does Serbia want to control a culture that does not want to be part of Serbia. If Crimea or East Ukraine citizens truly wanted to be in Russia they would be standing up and negotiating not letting Russia fight a war they do not want
