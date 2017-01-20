Russian-Imposed Authorities Target Alleged Islamic Group Members In Crimea

The Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea said that security forces were conducting an operation targeting alleged members of Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamic group that is banned in Russia. Zaur Smirnov, the chairman of Crimea's State Committee for Interethnic Issues, said on January 26 that a "special operation" was being conducted in the city of Bakhchisaray.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.