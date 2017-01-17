Russian activist: If Putin regains Uk...

Russian activist: If Putin regains Ukraine, the Baltics are next

14 hrs ago

Vladimir Putin's strategy is to install pro-Moscow politicians in Ukraine. If Europe accedes, his next stop will be the Baltic countries, with NATO incapable of defending them, which will put an end to the organisation, Ilya Yashin told EurActiv.com in an exclusive interview.

