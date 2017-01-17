Russian activist: If Putin regains Ukraine, the Baltics are next
Vladimir Putin's strategy is to install pro-Moscow politicians in Ukraine. If Europe accedes, his next stop will be the Baltic countries, with NATO incapable of defending them, which will put an end to the organisation, Ilya Yashin told EurActiv.com in an exclusive interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|Denny CranesPlace
|360
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|George
|1,253
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|6,364
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|George
|5,269
|Bill Clinton's Kosovo War Isn't Quite Over
|5 hr
|George
|1
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|7 hr
|anti fankontol st...
|1,130
|Trump's Russian bromance: Doing a 'Nixon goes t...
|21 hr
|George
|15
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC