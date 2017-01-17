Russia Investigating Ex-Teacher Who Wrote Pro-Ukraine Poetry
Russian poet Alexander Byvshev was found guilty of inciting ethnic hatred in 2015 when his poem "To Ukrainian Patriots" circulated on the Internet . Russian authorities have launched a fresh investigation targeting a former teacher in Russia's western region of Oryol who was convicted of inciting ethnic hatred and sacked from his job for writing a pro-Ukraine poem.
