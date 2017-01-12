RPT-Moscow and Kiev head for $3 bln d...

RPT-Moscow and Kiev head for $3 bln debt showdown in English court

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

LONDON, Jan 13 A $3 billion dispute between two adversarial governments will come to a head in an English court on Tuesday when Russia and Ukraine meet for a first hearing in their legal battle over a politically charged eurobond. The debt at the heart of the dispute was sold in late December 2013 by then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich to Russia, less than two months before his Moscow-backed government was ousted by street protests that the swept ex-Soviet republic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 57 min CINA GEMBEL KAYA ... 1,111
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 3 hr romant 5,257
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 4 hr SobieskiSavedEurope 1,209
News Trump's Russian bromance: Doing a 'Nixon goes t... 11 hr George 13
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 15 hr George 172
News 20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14) Sun Tm Cln 11,365
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Sun George 345
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,390 • Total comments across all topics: 277,980,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC