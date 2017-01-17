Rosneft says sold Saras stake in part...

Rosneft says sold Saras stake in part because of sanctions

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The logo of Russia's top crude producer Rosneft is seen at the company's headquarters, behind the Kremlin wall, in central Moscow, Russia, May 27, 2013. ) for 175 million euros and that it had sold in part because sanctions prevented it from taking a controlling stake in the refiner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 32 min Taxed out 366
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr Strahd 1,257
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 3 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,270
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 5 hr Tm Cln 6,364
News Bill Clinton's Kosovo War Isn't Quite Over 8 hr George 1
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 10 hr anti fankontol st... 1,130
News Trump's Russian bromance: Doing a 'Nixon goes t... Tue George 15
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,653 • Total comments across all topics: 278,032,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC