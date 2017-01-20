Roshen to axe 700 jobs at Russian plant
Russian authorities froze Roshen assets in Russian banks and seized the firm's Lipetsk factory in 2014 amid a trademark lawsuit between Roshen and Russian part state-owned competitor United Confectioners. Roshen has one existing factory in Lipetsk and was due to open a second in the region in 2014 under a RUB 9 billion investment.
