Roshen to axe 700 jobs at Russian plant

Russian authorities froze Roshen assets in Russian banks and seized the firm's Lipetsk factory in 2014 amid a trademark lawsuit between Roshen and Russian part state-owned competitor United Confectioners. Roshen has one existing factory in Lipetsk and was due to open a second in the region in 2014 under a RUB 9 billion investment.

