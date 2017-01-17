Rising tensions in Kosovo could serve as early test of US-Russia relations under Trump
There are 6 comments on the Stars and Stripes story from 23 hrs ago, titled Rising tensions in Kosovo could serve as early test of US-Russia relations under Trump. In it, Stars and Stripes reports that:
Ethnic tensions are rising in Kosovo, setting the stage for an early test of U.S.-Russian relations under President Donald Trump in a Balkan country where U.S. troops keep the peace decades after a NATO air campaign ended Serb rule over the Albanian population. A 78-day U.S.-led bombing campaign in 1999 forced Serbia to give up control of Kosovo, which Serbs consider their historic homeland, after months of reprisal killings and forced dislocations by armed Serbs and ethnic Albanian rebels.
Ljubljana, Slovenia
#1 22 hrs ago
Kosovo is not independent country but rather southern Serbian province.
Nazi American and NATO bombing didn't end Serbian rule over the Albanian population in Serb Kosovo.
Nazi NATO and American bombing didn't force Serbia to give up control of Kosovo.
Kosovo war has ended with American, NATO and Albanian KLA defeat. Kosovo war has ended with UN Resolution 1244 and Kumanovo agreement.
According to both UN Resolution 1244 and Kumanovo agreement Kosovo is part of Serbia (Federal Republic of Yugoslavia).
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UN_Resolution_12...
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kumanovo_agreeme...
Russia, China, France, Great Britan, United States of America and many other countries around the world all have accepted UN Resolution 1244 and Kumanovo agreement.
American and NATO bombing didn't forced Serbia to give up control of Kosovo.
In the 38.000 airstrikes Nazi Americans and NATO have managed to destroy 14 tanks, 18 artillery pieces and 20 armoured vehicles.
Less than 500 Serbian soldiers were killed in the so called Operation Allied Force.
Kosovo is not independent country but rather southern province of the Republic of Serbia.
Ljubljana, Slovenia
#2 22 hrs ago
Kosovo is not independent country but rather southern province of the Republic of Serbia.
Less than 500 Serbian soldiers and policemen were killed in the Nazi American and NATO Operation Allied Force.
In the 38.000 airstrikes Nazi Americans and NATO have managed to destroy 14 tanks, 18 artillery pieces and 20 armoured vehicles.
American and NATO bombing didn't forced Serbia to give up control of Kosovo.
Russia, China, France, Great Britain, United States of America and many other countries around the world all have accepted UN Resolution 1244 and Kumanovo agreement.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UN_Resolution_12...
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kumanovo_agreeme...
According to both UN Resolution 1244 and Kumanovo agreement Kosovo is part of Serbia (Federal Republic of Yugoslavia).
Kosovo war has ended with Albanian KLA, NATO and American total defeat. Kosovo war has ended with UN Resolution 1244 and Kumanovo agreement.
Nazi American and NATO bombing didn't force Serbia to give up control of Kosovo.
American and NATO bombing didn't end Serbian rule over the Albanian in Serb Kosovo.
Kosovo is not independent country but rather southern province of the Republic of Serbia.
Ljubljana, Slovenia
#3 22 hrs ago
NATO and American bombing didn't end Serbian rule over the Albanians in Serbian Kosovo.
BBC Europe:
Last KLA stronghold falls to Serbs
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/europe/151950.stm
Kosovo fighting dies out after rebel loss
http://reliefweb.int/report/kosovo-fighting-d...
NATO and American bombing didn't force Serbia to give up control of Kosovo and Metohija.
Serbia and Serbs didn't give up the control of Serbian Kosovo and Metohija.
American and NATO bombing hasn't ended Serbian control of Kosovo and rule over the Albanian population in Serb Kosovo.
Kosovo is not independent country but rather southern province of the Republic of Serbia.
Ljubljana, Slovenia
#4 21 hrs ago
Three U.S. soldiers captured by the Serbs :-))))))
http://edition.cnn.com/WORLD/europe/9904/01/n...
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/europe/333613.html
Surrey, Canada
#5 21 hrs ago
Well, now that there is a weak President of the United States that is a puppet of the Kremlin, I imagine that just as Russia is walking all over America, Serbia can treat it like a doormat too!
Lacombe, Canada
#6 21 hrs ago
Did you even read the date of the article, lol, 1999
