Rising tensions in Kosovo could serve...

Rising tensions in Kosovo could serve as early test of US-Russia relations under Trump

There are 6 comments on the Stars and Stripes story from 23 hrs ago, titled Rising tensions in Kosovo could serve as early test of US-Russia relations under Trump. In it, Stars and Stripes reports that:

Ethnic tensions are rising in Kosovo, setting the stage for an early test of U.S.-Russian relations under President Donald Trump in a Balkan country where U.S. troops keep the peace decades after a NATO air campaign ended Serb rule over the Albanian population. A 78-day U.S.-led bombing campaign in 1999 forced Serbia to give up control of Kosovo, which Serbs consider their historic homeland, after months of reprisal killings and forced dislocations by armed Serbs and ethnic Albanian rebels.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
CCCC

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#1 22 hrs ago
Kosovo is not independent country but rather southern Serbian province.

Nazi American and NATO bombing didn't end Serbian rule over the Albanian population in Serb Kosovo.

Nazi NATO and American bombing didn't force Serbia to give up control of Kosovo.

Kosovo war has ended with American, NATO and Albanian KLA defeat. Kosovo war has ended with UN Resolution 1244 and Kumanovo agreement.

According to both UN Resolution 1244 and Kumanovo agreement Kosovo is part of Serbia (Federal Republic of Yugoslavia).

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UN_Resolution_12...

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kumanovo_agreeme...

Russia, China, France, Great Britan, United States of America and many other countries around the world all have accepted UN Resolution 1244 and Kumanovo agreement.

American and NATO bombing didn't forced Serbia to give up control of Kosovo.

In the 38.000 airstrikes Nazi Americans and NATO have managed to destroy 14 tanks, 18 artillery pieces and 20 armoured vehicles.

Less than 500 Serbian soldiers were killed in the so called Operation Allied Force.

Kosovo is not independent country but rather southern province of the Republic of Serbia.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
SerbVictoryOverU SA1999

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#2 22 hrs ago
Kosovo is not independent country but rather southern province of the Republic of Serbia.

Less than 500 Serbian soldiers and policemen were killed in the Nazi American and NATO Operation Allied Force.

In the 38.000 airstrikes Nazi Americans and NATO have managed to destroy 14 tanks, 18 artillery pieces and 20 armoured vehicles.

American and NATO bombing didn't forced Serbia to give up control of Kosovo.

Russia, China, France, Great Britain, United States of America and many other countries around the world all have accepted UN Resolution 1244 and Kumanovo agreement.

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UN_Resolution_12...

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kumanovo_agreeme...

According to both UN Resolution 1244 and Kumanovo agreement Kosovo is part of Serbia (Federal Republic of Yugoslavia).

Kosovo war has ended with Albanian KLA, NATO and American total defeat. Kosovo war has ended with UN Resolution 1244 and Kumanovo agreement.

Nazi American and NATO bombing didn't force Serbia to give up control of Kosovo.

American and NATO bombing didn't end Serbian rule over the Albanian in Serb Kosovo.

Kosovo is not independent country but rather southern province of the Republic of Serbia.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
SerbVictoryOverU SA1999

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#3 22 hrs ago
NATO and American bombing didn't end Serbian rule over the Albanians in Serbian Kosovo.

BBC Europe:

Last KLA stronghold falls to Serbs

http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/europe/151950.stm

Kosovo fighting dies out after rebel loss

http://reliefweb.int/report/kosovo-fighting-d...

NATO and American bombing didn't force Serbia to give up control of Kosovo and Metohija.

Serbia and Serbs didn't give up the control of Serbian Kosovo and Metohija.

American and NATO bombing hasn't ended Serbian control of Kosovo and rule over the Albanian population in Serb Kosovo.

Kosovo is not independent country but rather southern province of the Republic of Serbia.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
SerbVictoryOverU SA1999

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#4 21 hrs ago
Three U.S. soldiers captured by the Serbs :-))))))

http://edition.cnn.com/WORLD/europe/9904/01/n...

http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/europe/333613.html
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
TRUMP a PUPPET

Surrey, Canada

#5 21 hrs ago
Well, now that there is a weak President of the United States that is a puppet of the Kremlin, I imagine that just as Russia is walking all over America, Serbia can treat it like a doormat too!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
George

Lacombe, Canada

#6 21 hrs ago
SerbVictoryOverUSA1999 wrote:
Three U.S. soldiers captured by the Serbs :-))))))

http://edition.cnn.com/WORLD/europe/9904/01/n...

http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/europe/333613.html
Did you even read the date of the article, lol, 1999
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 7 min Reply 1,582
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 29 min Reply 57
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 5 hr romant 5,391
News Biden: Trump should retain sanctions on Russia 5 hr George 34
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 19 hr Act of War is a C... 474
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Tue George 6,397
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Mon factsdontmatteran... 5
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,188 • Total comments across all topics: 278,459,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC