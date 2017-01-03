Right Wing, White Collar Russians Are Training To Survive 'Total Collapse'
There are 2 comments on the The Daily Caller story from Tuesday, titled Right Wing, White Collar Russians Are Training To Survive 'Total Collapse'. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:
Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, march outside an Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 9, 2014. Shots were fired in Crimea to warn off an unarmed international team of monitors and at a Ukrainian observation plane, as the standoff between occupying Russian forces and besieged Ukrainian troops intensified.
Canada
#1 11 hrs ago
The collapse of this failed state called the Russian Federation is inevitable, given the inability of Fuhrer Putin to improve conditions in that dying nation due to his corruption and incompetence.
Russians must start drying bread and prepare for the chaos and the flood of neo-fascist criminals from the wasteland that is dying rural Russia into the cities to loot and murder, as this dying society collapses. With a dying-off population, shrinking GDP, rampant corruption, highest rates of AIDS on earth, and widespread third-world poverty, Russia is a failure that lashes out to attack its neighbours to murder and steal in a last-gasp of violence and fascist desperation.
It won't be missed.
Lacombe, Canada
#2 9 hrs ago
Trump is not helping Russia either, with his idiotic texting about China and North Korea, a war will break out and will take Russia down the rest of the way as they will back North Korea
