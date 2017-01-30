Police raid Ukrainian home of dog killer
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|41 min
|Teddy
|1,522
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|1 hr
|George
|36
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|2 hr
|romant
|5,375
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|3 hr
|factsdontmatteran...
|5
|Ukraine welcomes Donald Trump with high ranking...
|15 hr
|JackieOwens
|1
|U.S. told Ukraine to stand down on Crimea (Aug '15)
|20 hr
|Ex Con Prostitute
|20
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Sun
|Chissinbop
|468
