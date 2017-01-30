Police raid Ukrainian home of dog killer

NAMED: Two students - including one 'of Moroccan origin' - named as gunmen who killed six people in a Quebec City mosque one day after Canadian PM condemned Trump immigration ban 'Who's his acting coach?' Trump mocks Schumer's 'fake tears' and blames Delta Airlines outage for airport slowdowns as he says there's 'nothing nice about searching for terrorists' Alt-right leader Richard Spencer prompts anger with tweet asking why there are mosques in 'one of North America's most beautiful places' after Quebec City attack on worshippers NYPD increases patrols around places of worship after deadly Quebec mosque shooting as NYC mayor vows to protect the city's Muslims 'You protested my nomination, you protested my candidacy, you protested my election...' Conway says Trump is the ONLY PERSON being bipartisan after immigration pushback 'I pray to God that Trump will have mercy on these children': ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.