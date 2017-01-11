PM shakes up cabinet

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shook up his cabinet Tuesday in a bid to adjust to the upheaval wrought by incoming American president Donald Trump to international affairs in general and Canada's relationship with the United States in particular. He entrusted to Chrystia Freeland - a former economics journalist with extensive contacts in the United States - the crucial responsibility of navigating the changing domestic and global dynamic as his Liberal government prepares to deal with an unpredictable and avowedly America-first Trump administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.