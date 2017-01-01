PHOTOS: People around the world ring in 2017
Revelers around the world have been welcoming 2017 with crackling fireworks displays and loud cheering, saying goodbye to a year filled with political surprises, prolonged conflicts and the deaths of several beloved performers. A woman runs after confetti picked up by wind while celebrating the new year at Times Square, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|1 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|63
|Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington
|11 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|26
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|50 min
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,064
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|54 min
|UKRAINE in NATO
|8
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|292
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Strahd
|930
|Ukraine lawmaker sparks scandal by shooting man...
|3 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC