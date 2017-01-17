Philip Hammond blasts Trump in thinly...

Philip Hammond blasts Trump in thinly veiled attack

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Outage at 'traitorous' CNN for 'inciting violence' with report that OBAMA cabinet member will be president if Trump and Pence are killed at the inauguration Hammond's Trump blast: Chancellor condemns 'fool's paradise' of populism that elected President as Fallon issues new Putin alert Although he did not mention the incoming US President by name, the Chancellor said there were no easy options for governments around the world in the face of mounting discontent. Mr Trump, who will be sworn in today in Washington DC, swept to power on a tidal wave of populist support, partly rooted in criticism of globalisation and free trade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 5 min Negro please 386
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 5 hr romant 5,279
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 7 hr RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 3
Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo... 7 hr RUSSIAN COWARDS 322
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 11 hr George 6,370
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 19 hr Ibu ibu preman 1,138
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Wed SobieskiSavedEurope 1,259
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,478 • Total comments across all topics: 278,073,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC