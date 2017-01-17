Philip Hammond blasts Trump in thinly veiled attack
Outage at 'traitorous' CNN for 'inciting violence' with report that OBAMA cabinet member will be president if Trump and Pence are killed at the inauguration Hammond's Trump blast: Chancellor condemns 'fool's paradise' of populism that elected President as Fallon issues new Putin alert Although he did not mention the incoming US President by name, the Chancellor said there were no easy options for governments around the world in the face of mounting discontent. Mr Trump, who will be sworn in today in Washington DC, swept to power on a tidal wave of populist support, partly rooted in criticism of globalisation and free trade.
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|5 min
|Negro please
|386
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|5 hr
|romant
|5,279
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|7 hr
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|3
|Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo...
|7 hr
|RUSSIAN COWARDS
|322
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|11 hr
|George
|6,370
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|19 hr
|Ibu ibu preman
|1,138
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Wed
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,259
