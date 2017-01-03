Petro Poroshenko Recommended To Read 'Second-Hand Time' By Alexievich
The 4 th place in the list of the six positions is taken by the book of Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich "Nobody has thought us how to be free. They only thought us how to die for freedom," - Poroshenko explained his choice.
