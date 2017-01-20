Nikki Haley's Views on Russia Differ Sharply from Trump's
There are 1 comment on the Townhall story from Yesterday, titled Nikki Haley's Views on Russia Differ Sharply from Trump's. In it, Townhall reports that:
As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, yet another nominee to his forthcoming Cabinet is staking out sharp differences with his views on foreign policy. Trump, who has negotiated numerous business deals with Russia, has never uttered a discouraging word about the former Communist KGB agent who runs the country with a dictatorial hand.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Townhall.
|
Lacombe, Canada
|
#1 Yesterday
Very well said by the new US Ambassador to the UN
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|5 hr
|Hungarian 101
|1,299
|Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US
|13 hr
|Shinichiro Takizawa
|6
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|19 hr
|Princess Teesha
|402
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|22 hr
|romant
|5,281
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Fri
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|5
|Minsk agreements' implementation as part of Mer...
|Fri
|MarkVisser
|1
|Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo...
|Thu
|RUSSIAN COWARDS
|322
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC