Nikki Haley's Views on Russia Differ Sharply from Trump's

There are 1 comment on the Townhall story from Yesterday, titled Nikki Haley's Views on Russia Differ Sharply from Trump's. In it, Townhall reports that:

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, yet another nominee to his forthcoming Cabinet is staking out sharp differences with his views on foreign policy. Trump, who has negotiated numerous business deals with Russia, has never uttered a discouraging word about the former Communist KGB agent who runs the country with a dictatorial hand.

George

Lacombe, Canada

#1 Yesterday
Very well said by the new US Ambassador to the UN
