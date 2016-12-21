Next 25 Articles

Next 25 Articles

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Lucianne.com

CNN anchor Don Lemon has copped the honor of the first on-air Trump-hater meltdown of 2017, year one of the Trump presidency. Sour Lemon's behavior was so disgraceful and out of place during a celebration of the New Year that the network brass cut his audio feed just after midnight when he began speak of "awful" 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai... 1 hr Cordwainer Trout 4
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 1 hr Abrahammock Regions 29
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr Hungarian 101 918
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 2 hr Heart9634 285
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 5 hr PolakPotrafi 5,060
News Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington 9 hr George 22
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 9 hr Fireworks 2017 996
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,965 • Total comments across all topics: 277,522,806

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC