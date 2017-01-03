Nazi hunter calls for legal action over antisemitic Kiev march

Activists of the Svoboda Ukrainian nationalist party hold torches as they take part in a rally to mark the 108th birth anniversary of Stepan Bandera. The Simon Wiesenthal Center has called on the Ukrainian government to take legal action against marchers who yelled antisemitic slogans, in an event held on New Year's Day to mark the birthday of Ukrainian Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera, whose followers murdered thousands of Jews at the beginning of the Holocaust.

