Moscow and Kiev head for $3 bln debt showdown in English court

LONDON, Jan 13 A $3 billion dispute between two adversarial governments will come to a head in an English court on Tuesday when Russia and Ukraine meet for a first hearing in their legal battle over a politically charged eurobond. The debt at the heart of the dispute was sold in late December 2013 by then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich to Russia, less than two months before his Moscow-backed government was ousted by street protests that the swept ex-Soviet republic.

