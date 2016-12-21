Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match
There are 5 comments on the Weekday Magazine story from 23 hrs ago, titled Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match. In it, Weekday Magazine reports that:
Are Montenegro's pro-Western leaders, including former Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic , trying to "drag" the Balkan country into NATO against public opinion, as Moscow claims? Montenegro and Serbia are Russian President Vladimir Putin's "red line" in Europe, judging by year-end headlines in Belgrade's tabloid press. Drawing on unnamed diplomatic sources, those stories in the Serbian capital claim that Putin has a plan for a new "world order" in which Serbia, Montenegro, and Bosnia-Herzegovina -- designated "militarily neutral states" -- would serve as buffers between NATO and Russia and its allies.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
|
Lacombe, Canada
|
#1 6 hrs ago
Putin can whine all he wants but the world does not have to listen to him
|
Thornhill, Canada
|
#2 6 hrs ago
Actually, the Western Establishment will have to start listening to its own populations.
Brexit, the election of Trump in the U.S., and the rise in popularity of Populist parties in Europe, all show that the Western population is getting increasingly impatient with the present Western leaderships, and their militarism.
|
Lacombe, Canada
|
#3 6 hrs ago
All the more reason they will toss Putin out
|
Thornhill, Canada
|
#4 6 hrs ago
Who is going to toss him out?
Cameron is gone; Obama-Hillary is gone; Hollander is not running for re-election, as his popularity is 5%. Of all the Western European leaders, only Merkel is running for re-election, and she is also not very popular.
Populist partiesÂ’ leaders in Europe are rising in popularity, and they are friendly to Putin. PutinÂ’s popularity rating is about 82% in Russia, and it is rather high among the Western countriesÂ’ citizens.
|
Lacombe, Canada
|
#5 5 hrs ago
New leaders being elected may not be a common name but the governments are and will always try to keep Putin in check, most of the EU have imposed sanctions and the reasons are very well known to all the political people and I would be surprised if any new leader would support an invasion by Putin, nor the supporting of a civil war in a sovereign country, you would have to be very naive to think they would
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|12 min
|Reply
|5,073
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|14 min
|Go Blue Forever
|70
|Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington
|45 min
|Obama is a criminal
|31
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|Sorry Hill
|300
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|1 hr
|ACT of WAR
|11
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|6 hr
|Teddy
|945
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|6 hr
|George
|67
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC