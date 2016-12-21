Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match

Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match

Are Montenegro's pro-Western leaders, including former Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic , trying to "drag" the Balkan country into NATO against public opinion, as Moscow claims? Montenegro and Serbia are Russian President Vladimir Putin's "red line" in Europe, judging by year-end headlines in Belgrade's tabloid press. Drawing on unnamed diplomatic sources, those stories in the Serbian capital claim that Putin has a plan for a new "world order" in which Serbia, Montenegro, and Bosnia-Herzegovina -- designated "militarily neutral states" -- would serve as buffers between NATO and Russia and its allies.

George

Lacombe, Canada

#1 6 hrs ago
Putin can whine all he wants but the world does not have to listen to him
Thornhill, Canada

#2 6 hrs ago
Actually, the Western Establishment will have to start listening to its own populations.

Brexit, the election of Trump in the U.S., and the rise in popularity of Populist parties in Europe, all show that the Western population is getting increasingly impatient with the present Western leaderships, and their militarism.
George

Lacombe, Canada

#3 6 hrs ago
Reply wrote:
Actually, the Western Establishment will have to start listening to its own populations.

Brexit, the election of Trump in the U.S., and the rise in popularity of Populist parties in Europe, all show that the Western population is getting increasingly impatient with the present Western leaderships, and their militarism.
All the more reason they will toss Putin out
Thornhill, Canada

#4 6 hrs ago
George wrote:
<quoted text>

All the more reason they will toss Putin out
Who is going to toss him out?

Cameron is gone; Obama-Hillary is gone; Hollander is not running for re-election, as his popularity is 5%. Of all the Western European leaders, only Merkel is running for re-election, and she is also not very popular.

Populist partiesÂ’ leaders in Europe are rising in popularity, and they are friendly to Putin. PutinÂ’s popularity rating is about 82% in Russia, and it is rather high among the Western countriesÂ’ citizens.
George

Lacombe, Canada

#5 5 hrs ago
Reply wrote:
<quoted text>

Who is going to toss him out?

Cameron is gone; Obama-Hillary is gone; Hollander is not running for re-election, as his popularity is 5%. Of all the Western European leaders, only Merkel is running for re-election, and she is also not very popular.

Populist partiesÃ‚Â’ leaders in Europe are rising in popularity, and they are friendly to Putin. PutinÃ‚Â’s popularity rating is about 82% in Russia, and it is rather high among the Western countriesÃ‚Â’ citizens.
New leaders being elected may not be a common name but the governments are and will always try to keep Putin in check, most of the EU have imposed sanctions and the reasons are very well known to all the political people and I would be surprised if any new leader would support an invasion by Putin, nor the supporting of a civil war in a sovereign country, you would have to be very naive to think they would
