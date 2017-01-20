Lawyer For Prominent Crimean Tatar Activist Forcibly Detained

A Russian lawyer who is defending a prominent Crimean Tatar activist was forcibly detained and taken to a Federal Security Service office in Russia-controlled Crimea on January 25. An RFE/RL correspondent saw six men in civilian clothing forcing well-known defense lawyer Nikolai Polozov into a car near a hotel in the Crimean capital, Simferopol. The car then drove away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.